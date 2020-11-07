e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Joe Biden ‘president-elect’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Joe Biden ‘president-elect’

“This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,” Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:34 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
“President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead,” she said.
“President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead,” she said.(AP Photo)
         

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the “president-elect” of the United States after he pulled ahead in key election results.

“This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,” Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.

“President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead,” she said.

It is “a happy day for our country. Joe Biden is a unifier, because he is determined to bring people together.”

Pennsylvania would be enough to put Biden past the magic number of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College, which determines the presidency.

Biden also took a razor-thin lead in votes counted from Georgia, which Trump until late in the campaign did not consider to be in play.

The Democrat has stopped short of declaring victory but said he expected that he and his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris would triumph.

Trump has angrily made unsubstantiated claims of fraud and sought to halt vote counting after prematurely declaring victory himself following the close of polls Tuesday.

Biden’s performance came despite projections that Democrats will lose several seats in the House of Representatives, a major disappointment for the party which had hoped to expand its majority.

Pelosi played down the losses but said that the next House election in 2022 “will be a steeper climb” without Trump on the ballot.

The party of the president nearly always loses seats in Congress in the first midterm election.

tags
top news
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 3 Live: Voters queue in booths across Saharsa, Kishanganj
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 3 Live: Voters queue in booths across Saharsa, Kishanganj
Bihar elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to set new voting records
Bihar elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to set new voting records
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’, stubble burning is main culprit
Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’, stubble burning is main culprit
Cracker ban in Delhi: Traders ask for relief, say they stand to lose crores
Cracker ban in Delhi: Traders ask for relief, say they stand to lose crores
US Election 2020: Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature
US Election 2020: Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In