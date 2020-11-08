Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden

us-presidential-election

As Joe Biden becomes the President- elect of the United States of America, he promised a “peaceful transition” in his speeches. But transition of power from a Trump to a Biden administration may be abrupt and markedly different. Trump’s Twitter diplomacy and constant undermining of established norms and institutions was always questioned by the Democrats during his administration. Therefore, America and the world expect a very different approach from the Biden- Harris administration. Biden’s transition effort is being overseen by Ted Kaufman, one of his closest advisers, who was appointed to replace Biden in the Senate when Biden became vice president in 2009. Here’s a list of tasks that await the President- elect Joe Biden after being sworn into office on January 20:

1.Coronavirus pandemic: The Trump administration failed to act adequately to the pandemic and a major stimulus bills has also been pending. When Biden takes office, managing the pandemic is the first challenge he faces. For this, he has planned to set up a coronavirus task. This would be different from Trump who continuously questioned experts like Anthony Fauci and even made wearing of masks political. Biden also has to oversee the production and distribution of testing and, when ready, vaccines as well as essential materials such as masks and gowns.

2.Rejoining the Paris climate accords is one of the challenges that Biden faces. Trump’s withdrawal from the accord had reduced the importance of the same but Biden has continuously focused on climate change through his ‘Build Back Better’ plan and therefore it is hoped that the Biden administration would rejoin the Paris climate accord. Biden has long pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accords by executive order, but he has also said that he would attempt to persuade other nations to adopt higher standards in an attempt to curb the impacts of climate change. Biden has said that he plans to immediately reverse Trump’s rollback of 100 public health and environmental rules that the Obama administration had in place.

3.Biden could also reverse President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). Amid a pandemic, the importance of the organization is even more important but the Trump administration questioned the credibility and the funding of the organization

4. Biden may also repeal the ban on almost all travel from some Muslim-majority countries that Trump put in place at the very outset of his term.

5.The “dreamers” or the DACA program which Trump said “brought to the United States illegally as children, to remain in the country” could be reinstated by the Biden administration.

6.He would also institute new ethics guidelines at the White House, and he has pledged to sign an executive order the first day in office saying that no member of his administration could influence any Justice Department investigations.

7.Biden could also increase the H1B visa limit thus increasing the number of high-skilled visas and eliminating the limit on employment-based visas by country, both of which are expected to benefit tens of thousands of Indian professionals impacted by some immigration policies of the outgoing Trump administration.

