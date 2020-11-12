Trump ‘absent’ after poll defeat; Here’s what outgoing US President has been up to

us-presidential-election

US President Donald Trump vehemently refused to concede defeat in the recently concluded polls and vowed to take legal recourse for the “stolen” election, a claim for which he has failed to provide any concrete evidence. Trump has promised lawsuits in key states where President-elect Joe Biden secured a narrow victory, reiterating his unproven claims of election fraud through mail-in ballots.

However, US media reports suggest that Trump has shown little interest in carrying out the duties of the president and on Wednesday, he made his first formal public appearance in six days. The outgoing president, along with the first lady Melania Trump, visited Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day. During his brief appearance, Trump didn’t offer any remark or speech at the cemetery.

Meanwhile, the Republican leader has been active on Twitter, firing off baseless claims of election fraud. Many of his tweets regarding mail-in ballots and alleged fraud has been flagged by the micro-blogging platform, saying the “claim about election fraud is disputed”. He has been frequently hitting his golf course, making few efforts to show the people of the United States that he is still governing the nation ravaged by coronavirus pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, Trump has reiterated his earlier claims that Pennsylvania and Michigan didn’t allow Republican poll watchers, adding that hundreds of thousands of votes should not be allowed to count. “Therefore, I easily win both states,” he tweeted. Trump said that a Philadelphia Commissioner is being used “big time by the Fake News Media” to claim free and fair elections in the state.

“He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!” the tweet read.

While the US President did meet his close aides and advisors to discuss the legal strategy, he has remained absent from federal government duties. A White House spokesperson has defended Trump’s light public schedule, saying he is “carrying out all of his duties.” Deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that the president is “fighting hard for a free and fair election.”