WHO halts hydroxychloroquine trials in Covid patients over safety concerns
May 26, 2020 13:49 IST
The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns. WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision comes after a study published in The Lancet medical journal suggested the drug could increase the risk of death among COVID-19 patients. Hydroxychloroquine earlier raised hopes of emerging as a potential treatment and prevention measure.
