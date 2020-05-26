Today in New Delhi, India
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO halts hydroxychloroquine trials in Covid patients over safety concerns

May 26, 2020 13:49 IST
about the video

The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns. WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision comes after a study published in The Lancet medical journal suggested the drug could increase the risk of death among COVID-19 patients. Hydroxychloroquine earlier raised hopes of emerging as a potential treatment and prevention measure.

