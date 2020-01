about the video

Chief Justice of India was seen playing cricket in Nagpur. CJI SA Bobde scored 18 runs as part of the Judges XI team. CJI and his team were playing against High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI. Bobde’s score was the highest in the match. However, the Chief Justice’s team lost the match. Justice Bobde took over as CJI on Nov 18, 2019.