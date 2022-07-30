Home / World News / ‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm

‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm

world news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 09:45 AM IST
Monkeypox cases: The United States has recorded over 5,000 cases so far. 
Micro-biologist Annette Atkinson looks on during a demonstration how the monkeypox is tested for at the Utah Public Health Laboratory Friday, July 29, 2022, in Taylorsville, Utah. AP/PTI(AP07_30_2022_000022B)(AP)
Micro-biologist Annette Atkinson looks on during a demonstration how the monkeypox is tested for at the Utah Public Health Laboratory Friday, July 29, 2022, in Taylorsville, Utah. AP/PTI(AP07_30_2022_000022B)(AP)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a “State Disaster Emergency” to check the spread of the disease.

In a Twitter thread, New York governor Katchy Hochul made the announcement and highlighted the severity of the situation. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York, currently having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups,” she wrote

“We are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe,” she further added. “I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak.

This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.”

On Friday, San Francisco too had declared a “Local Public Health Emergency” to check the spread of the disease. “The virus affects everyon LGBTQ community is seeing significant cases and we need action,” Mayor London Breed said.

As per the latest data by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), top US medical body, the country has over 5,189 cases, one of the highest in the world. New York has recorded 1,345 cases so far and California and Illinois are among other states where the spike has been worrying.

Worldwide, according to the CDC data, more than 22,000 cases have been reported.

The World Health Organization last week had declared the disease to be a global health emergency.

Among the latest developments are one death registered in Spain and cases among children. The fatality rate of the disease is said to 3-6 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
monkeypox united states
monkeypox united states
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • China's Wuhan seafood market (Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

    China's Wuhan seafood market likely cause of Covid-19 outbreak: Report

    A set of compelling evidence has once again emerged that backs the claims that Wuhan's Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far claimed over 6 million lives. Two peer-reviewed studies, published in the journal 'Science' take different approaches but come to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus.

  • Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government

    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis. Wickremesinghe said a programme could only be implemented with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament, expert groups and civil society. The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering Parliament above the executive president.

  • Milagros, a dog which was rescued after crossing the Atlantic in an empty container and now detects fresh food in passengers' luggage, is pictured during a training session at the Agricultural Canine Unit of Tocumen International Airport in Panama City

    Dog trapped in shipping container for 40 days, gets new life in Panama Ministry 

    Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty. Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia. The caramel-colored dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 27 pounds and is in tip-top physical shape.

  • Chinese students in Paris protest outside a Dior store on July 23, 2022 against the brand's "cultural appropriation" of traditional Chinese designs.

    Dior accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ of centuries-old Chinese skirt: Report

    French luxury brand Christian Dior has been accused of cultural appropriation amid outrage in China. The controversy has erupted over a Dior pleated skirt worth USD 3,800 (INR 3,03,088), which is part of its recent fall collection. Chinese social media users and protesters have claimed that the skirt was “inspired by a centuries-old traditional garment”, multiple reports said. Some of the demonstrators were reportedly seen wearing historical Chinese dress called 'Hanfu'.

  • Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa called US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to seek help for early disbursement of USD 1.5 billion IMF loan as the country faces the risk of debt default.

    India surrounded by economic turmoil in neighbourhood

    The Ukraine war leading to economic instability has cast its shadow over Indian sub-continent with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and now Bangladesh all approaching Bretton Woods institution for bailouts with Islamabad following Colombo and facing a risk of debt default due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The economic condition of Myanmar, Maldives and even Nepal is in dire straits.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out