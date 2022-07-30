‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm
After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a “State Disaster Emergency” to check the spread of the disease.
In a Twitter thread, New York governor Katchy Hochul made the announcement and highlighted the severity of the situation. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York, currently having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups,” she wrote
“We are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe,” she further added. “I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak.
This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.”
On Friday, San Francisco too had declared a “Local Public Health Emergency” to check the spread of the disease. “The virus affects everyon LGBTQ community is seeing significant cases and we need action,” Mayor London Breed said.
As per the latest data by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), top US medical body, the country has over 5,189 cases, one of the highest in the world. New York has recorded 1,345 cases so far and California and Illinois are among other states where the spike has been worrying.
Worldwide, according to the CDC data, more than 22,000 cases have been reported.
The World Health Organization last week had declared the disease to be a global health emergency.
Among the latest developments are one death registered in Spain and cases among children. The fatality rate of the disease is said to 3-6 per cent.
-
China's Wuhan seafood market likely cause of Covid-19 outbreak: Report
A set of compelling evidence has once again emerged that backs the claims that Wuhan's Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far claimed over 6 million lives. Two peer-reviewed studies, published in the journal 'Science' take different approaches but come to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus.
-
Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis. Wickremesinghe said a programme could only be implemented with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament, expert groups and civil society. The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering Parliament above the executive president.
-
Dog trapped in shipping container for 40 days, gets new life in Panama Ministry
Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty. Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia. The caramel-colored dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 27 pounds and is in tip-top physical shape.
-
Dior accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ of centuries-old Chinese skirt: Report
French luxury brand Christian Dior has been accused of cultural appropriation amid outrage in China. The controversy has erupted over a Dior pleated skirt worth USD 3,800 (INR 3,03,088), which is part of its recent fall collection. Chinese social media users and protesters have claimed that the skirt was “inspired by a centuries-old traditional garment”, multiple reports said. Some of the demonstrators were reportedly seen wearing historical Chinese dress called 'Hanfu'.
-
India surrounded by economic turmoil in neighbourhood
The Ukraine war leading to economic instability has cast its shadow over Indian sub-continent with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and now Bangladesh all approaching Bretton Woods institution for bailouts with Islamabad following Colombo and facing a risk of debt default due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The economic condition of Myanmar, Maldives and even Nepal is in dire straits.
