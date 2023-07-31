Home / World News / 24-year-old man electrocuted at Lake Lanier, US: haunting past sparks investigation and speculation

ByVedanth Shinde
Jul 31, 2023 02:06 PM IST

Tragic death of Thomas Milner at Lake Lanier due to electrocution raises questions and haunting tales around. Investigation ongoing.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's office has confirmed the tragic death of 24-year-old Thomas Milner, who lost his life in a devastating incident on Thursday evening at Lake Lanier in Georgia. The accident site was near the Dove Trail, close to his family's dock. According to the Sheriff, Thomas was electrocuted before he even hit the water.

Man dies after getting electrocuted on Lake Lanier(Instagram)
Investigators revealed that a family friend who was present at the scene heard Thomas cry out for help and attempted to assist him with a ladder, but unfortunately, it was too late to prevent the tragedy.

Following the incident, one of Thomas's neighbors rushed to the lake with a boat after hearing about the accident. As he entered the water, he noticed that Thomas seemed to have experienced a mild burning sensation on his body, but he didn't immediately realize it was due to an electrical shock. The neighbour then promptly turned off the power box connected to the dock before searching for Thomas.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident stated that Thomas's uncle attempted to administer CPR until medical professionals arrived at the scene. Thomas was quickly transported to the hospital but, tragically, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Friday.

This shocking incident has ignited local discussions, with some neighbours speculating that Lanier Lake may be haunted, attributing Thomas's death to supernatural causes. Reports suggest that before Thomas, over 200 people have lost their lives at Lanier Lake since its creation in the 1950s. Rumors circulate that the lake might be cursed and haunted due to the existence of an old cemetery before the lake's development.

The true cause of the electrical hazard that led to Thomas Milner's death remains to be investigated, and only time will reveal whether it was a tragic accident or somehow linked to the rumored haunting of Lake Lanier.

