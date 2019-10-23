e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

39 found dead in container near London, cops say truck came from Bulgaria

The Essex police said they were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40 am following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays. The 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:33 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
British police have launched a murder investigation after 39 people. (Representative image)
British police have launched a murder investigation after 39 people. (Representative image)(File Photo)
         

The British police have launched a murder investigation after 39 people – 38 adults and one teenager – were found dead in a lorry container early on Wednesday morning in an incident likely to be related to human smuggling.

The Essex police said they were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40 am following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays. The 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the police said.

Chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said: “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process”.

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October…We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue”.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:32 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| Ganguly addresses media: ‘No compromise on BCCI’s credibility’
LIVE| Ganguly addresses media: ‘No compromise on BCCI’s credibility’
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawn, but protests unlikely to end
Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawn, but protests unlikely to end
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News