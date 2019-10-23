39 found dead in container near London, cops say truck came from Bulgaria

world

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:33 IST

The British police have launched a murder investigation after 39 people – 38 adults and one teenager – were found dead in a lorry container early on Wednesday morning in an incident likely to be related to human smuggling.

The Essex police said they were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40 am following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays. The 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the police said.

Chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said: “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process”.

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October…We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue”.

