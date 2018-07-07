6.0-magnitude quake felt in Tokyo, no tsunami warning
There were no immediate reports of damage after the 6.0-magnitude quake in Tokyo, a relatively rare strong tremor to hit the capital.world Updated: Jul 07, 2018 18:00 IST
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Saturday evening outside of Tokyo, swaying buildings in the capital, but no tsunami warning was issued, the country’s meteorological agency said.
There were no immediate reports of damage after the quake, a relatively rare strong tremor to hit the capital.