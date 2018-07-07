 6.0-magnitude quake felt in Tokyo, no tsunami warning | world news | Hindustan Times
  • Saturday, Jul 07, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 07, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

6.0-magnitude quake felt in Tokyo, no tsunami warning

There were no immediate reports of damage after the 6.0-magnitude quake in Tokyo, a relatively rare strong tremor to hit the capital.

world Updated: Jul 07, 2018 18:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Saturday evening outside of Tokyo, swaying buildings in the capital, but no tsunami warning was issued.
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Saturday evening outside of Tokyo, swaying buildings in the capital, but no tsunami warning was issued. (Representative Image/AFP Photo)

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Saturday evening outside of Tokyo, swaying buildings in the capital, but no tsunami warning was issued, the country’s meteorological agency said.

There were no immediate reports of damage after the quake, a relatively rare strong tremor to hit the capital.

tags

more from world