6.1 magnitude earthquake near Indonesia's Sumatra Island: USGS

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The tremor hit in waters near Sumatra, a region that frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where several tectonic plates converge. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Authorities are assessing the situation, and further details are awaited.
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More