    6.1 magnitude earthquake near Indonesia's Sumatra Island: USGS

    A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey

    Updated on: Mar 03, 2026 10:59 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

    Indonesia earthquake: Authorities are assessing the situation, and further details are awaited. (Representational image)
    The tremor hit in waters near Sumatra, a region that frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where several tectonic plates converge. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

    Authorities are assessing the situation, and further details are awaited.

