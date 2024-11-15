PARIS — A French student detained for weeks in Tunisia returned to Paris on Friday after weeks of top-level diplomatic discussions. A French student who was arrested and detained in Tunisia returns to Paris

Victor Dupont, a 27-year-old completing a Ph.D. at Aix-Marseille University’s Institute of Research and Study on the Arab and Islamic Worlds, was greeted by a group of friends and supporters at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Friday afternoon, 27 days after he was arrested in Tunis.

Dupont, who researches social movements and Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, was one of three French nationals arrested on Oct. 19. Authorities in recent years have arrested journalists, activists and opposition figures, but Dupont’s arrest garnered international attention and condemnation because of his nationality and because he wasn't known as a critic of the government.

It provoked concerns about the safety and security of foreigners in Tunisia, where rights and freedoms have gradually been curtailed under President Kais Saied.

Dupont's supporters, both at his university and in associations representing academics who work in the Middle East and North Africa, said that his research didn't pose any security risks and called the charges unfounded.

In a letter to Saied and Tunisia's Ministry of Higher Educations, associations representing French, Italian and British academics who work in the region said that Tunisia's government had approved Dupont's research and that the allegations against him “lack both founding and credibility.”

“We therefore condemn the extraordinary use of the military court system,” they wrote on Nov. 12.

Saied has harnessed populist anger to win two terms as president of Tunisia and reversed many of the gains that were made when the country became the first to topple a longtime dictator in 2011 during the regional uprisings that became known as the Arab Spring.

Tunisia and France have maintained close political and economic ties since Tunisia became independent after 75 years of being a French protectorate. France is Tunisia’s top trade partner, home to a large Tunisian diaspora and a key interlocutor in managing migration from North Africa to Europe.

A French diplomatic official not authorized to speak publicly about the arrest told The Associated Press in late October that officials were in contact with Tunisian authorities about the case. Another said on Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron had recently spoken to Saied twice about the case and said that it was the subject of regular calls between top level diplomats.

The others arrested along with Dupont were previously released.

Sam Metz contributed reporting from Rabat, Morocco. Angela Charlton and Diane Jeantet contributed reporting from Paris.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.