Afghanistan complains to UNSC about violations by Pakistani troops

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:10 IST

Afghanistan has asked the UN Security Council to take action to end violations of its territory by the Pakistani military, such as the firing of more than 200 rockets into Kunar province during August 19-20.

In a letter sent to the Security Council last week, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Adela Raz, accused the Pakistani military of repeated violations of Afghan territory and said the matter had also been raised in another official communication dated February 22.

Referring to the most recent violations during August 19-20, Raz wrote that “Pakistani military forces fired over 200 rockets into Sheltan district of Kunar province”.

“These attacks have resulted in the destruction of residential property and displacement of the local population, which has suffered greatly as a result of the latest violations,” the letter said.

The violations of Afghan territory by Pakistani troops have “continued despite numerous communications and appeals made to the Government of Pakistan, bilaterally and through other measures, to cease such illegal and provocative activities”, the latter added.

The Afghan government reiterated its call to the Security Council to “take necessary measures and actions to bring about an end to the violations”.

