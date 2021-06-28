After altercation, passenger jumps off a moving plane at airport in US

A passenger was rushed to a hospital on Friday night after jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7pm when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockpit by pounding on the door, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, according to airport officials, the FBI and SkyWest.

The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The twin-engine Embraer 175, which was headed to Salt Lake City, returned to its gate, the airport said.

The CNN later reported that the passenger had an altercation on board before taking the step to get off the aircraft. Nobody else aboard the plane was injured. The FBI is investigating the episode, spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said on Saturday.

The flight department for Salt Lake City on Friday evening and arrived early on Saturday morning, according to the flightaware.com website.