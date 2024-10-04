When Hurricane Helene roared over the mountains before dawn last week, it brought a maelstrom of water that rose to the mailbox of Shelby Holzhauser's little white house on the banks of the Swannanoa River. After Helene's destruction, North Carolina starts to rebuild

To get food and water, for days she had to don a backpack and trudge past mounds of debris left by the killer storm as it destroyed everything in its path.

"There's no power, no water," Holzhauser said as her four-year-old son Carter clung to her legs.

As she spoke, crews in the town of Swannanoa and all over in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina were fixing roads, pipes and electricity lines destroyed by the hurricane.

The death toll Thursday stood at more than 200 throughout several southeast states, with North Carolina among the hardest hit, recording half of the fatalities.

"Us living on a hill, we thought we were going to be okay. But it got really close enough to where I had to get my son out of the house, and I was scared that we were going to get stuck," the 23-year-old preschool teacher said.

The weather was sunny and beautiful Thursday, nearly a week after the storm hit, and the hulks of ruined cars and other detritus have been cleared from the main roads. But life was far from normal.

To flush the toilet, Holzhauser has to use water from the river. As she spoke to AFP, her husband fired up a generator that his employer lent them so they can cook.

Elsewhere in town, men staffed a large stand with basic necessities at a gas station that had been knocked out of service.

"We're all sticking together. Everybody's helping each other," said Holzhauser.

A lifetime resident of this mountain region, Holzhauser said life before Helene was just about working all the time to earn money and get by, and she never really bonded with her neighbors.

But that has changed.

"I guess ever since the disaster happened, I was actually able to get close with my neighbors. They came down to check on us, make sure we had what we needed," she said.

In the parking lot of a closed fast-food restaurant, veterinarians offered free emergency care for pets. Audrey Pace, a veterinary technician, came out to help.

"There's a lot of grief right now, and we know a lot about grief, so come to us. We're going to love you," said Pace.

"Pets are people's unconditional love and their unconditional companions," she added, then stepped away as a car arrived with a dog in the passenger seat.

In a nearby field helicopters took off and landed with a loud whir.

A bit further away, an area of mobile homes typical of poor rural spots in the United States was swept away.

From one of them, Christmas decorations and a child's Star Wars outfit stuck out through a destroyed wall. There was no one inside.

President Joe Biden toured storm-hit areas on Wednesday and flew over the city of Asheville, which is near Swannanoa.

Biden sent in more soldiers to assist recovery efforts after Donald Trump, seeking re-election in November against Kamala Harris, accused him of being slow to help hurricane victims.

Holzhauser said the rebuilding effort so far has been "great." Twenty meters from her house, new water pipes were being laid and heavy equipment repaired damaged roads.

But as she looked out at this small army of technicians, Holzhauser knew what lies ahead. "This is going to take a while to recover," she said.

