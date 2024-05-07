 US soldier held in Russia for ‘criminal misconduct’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
US soldier held in Russia for ‘criminal misconduct’

AFP |
May 07, 2024 01:43 AM IST

The soldier adds to the number of Americans held in the country amid deep tensions with Washington over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

An American soldier was detained in Russia last week on charges of "criminal misconduct," the US Army said on Monday.

Russia notified the US State Department, which is "providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia," and the Army notified his family. (Representational Image) (File)(AP)
Russia notified the US State Department, which is "providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia," and the Army notified his family. (Representational Image) (File)(AP)

The soldier -- who was not identified by name -- adds to the number of Americans held in the country amid deep tensions with Washington over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"On May 2, 2024, Russian authorities in Vladivostok, Russia, detained an American soldier on charges of criminal misconduct," US Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said.

Russia notified the US State Department, which is "providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia," and the Army notified his family, Smith said.

"Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time," she added.

When asked earlier about reports of a soldier's detention in Russia, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: "We are aware of this case."

NBC News said the soldier traveled to Russia on his own and was not on official business.

The soldier, a staff sergeant, was arrested on suspicion of theft and was currently being held in pre-trial detention, CNN reported.

Several other Americans are held in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal detained on espionage charges more than a year ago.

He, his employer and the US government all reject the charges against Gershkovich.

News / World News / US soldier held in Russia for ‘criminal misconduct’
