Amid tensions with Taiwan, China successfully tests anti-ballistic missile interceptor
BEIJING China carried out a land-based missile interception test that “achieved its expected purpose”, its defence ministry announced late on Sunday amid the ongoing military standoff along the disputed land border with India to the northwest of the country and rising tension with Taiwan off its southeastern coast.
The test details of the anti-ballistic missile (ABM) including the location where it was carried out remains shrouded in mystery. ABMs are typically meant to provide an umbrella of security against missile attacks in case of a war by intercepting incoming ones including intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The Chinese defence ministry said that the “ground-based mid-course anti-missile intercept technology” test had been carried out within the country’s territory, the defence ministry said in a brief statement.
The test was conducted at night, the statement said. “The test reached its expected goals,” the ministry said, adding: “This test was defensive and not aimed at any country.”
China had carried out the test of a similar missile in February, 2021.
The latest test brings the tally of publicly announced Chinese land-based ABM technical tests to six.
“According to media reports and official statements, other known ABM tests were carried out by China in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2021. It was not revealed in which interception phase the test in 2014 was carried out, while all other five were carried out in the mid-course phase,” the state-run tabloid, Global Times reported on Monday.
Military expert Song Zhongping told the tabloid that China had mastered the mid-course ABM system, and conducting the latest test shows that the system is becoming mature.
China’s land-based conventional missile capabilities have developed significantly over the last several years.
“According to the US Department of Defence (DoD), China’s missile forces in 2000 ‘were generally of short range and modest accuracy.’
In the years since then, China has developed the world’s “largest and most diverse’ arsenal of ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles”, a 2020 report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies’s (CSIS) ChinaPower which tracks the country’s development said.
-
India name full-strength men's squad for CWG, Manpreet Singh returns as captain
Hockey India (HI) had initially decided to send a second-string team to the CWG due to the short turnaround time between the Birmingham event and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, with the Asian Games now postponed to next year owing to the Covid-19 situation in China, HI decided to pick a strong team for the prestigious event, scheduled to begin from July 28.
-
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after rare closure forced by floods
The Yellowstone National Park will partly reopen on Wednesday after record flooding and rockslides following a burst of heavy rains that led the park to be closed for the first time in 34 years.
-
Female hygiene tips you must follow during monsoon season
High humidity during monsoon puts women at an increased risk of vaginal infections such as urinary tract infection, reproductive tract infection, and various types of yeast infections during their monthly cycles, but with adequate precautions and healthy lifestyle changes, one can keep these issues at bay. One of the mistakes that could lead to trouble for women during this time is wearing tight clothes that could lead to more sweating and thus promoting the growth of bacteria.
-
From distinct rank to customised pay, check Army's full plan for ‘Agniveers’
In the notification, the Indian Army said that ‘Agniveers’ will be posted to any regiment and assigned any duty in organisational interest, as decided from time to time. They can also be transferred to other places depending on the need.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics