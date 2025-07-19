Amid visa crisis, US universities could face 70% drop in Indian students: Expert

With the fall semester all set to begin in the coming weeks, American universities are expected to witness a steep decline in the arrivals of Indian students this year. The latest crisis under Donald Trump's administration stems due to the sudden rise in visa rejection rates as well as a freeze in visa appointment slots. Education consultants in the city of Hyderabad in Telangana have noted that the outbound traffic has declined by as much as 70 per cent. American universities are expected to witness a steep decline in the arrivals of Indian students due to ongoing visa crisis.(Unsplash)

US visa crisis deepens

Sanjeev Rai from Hyderabad Overseas Consultant told The Times of India that most of the students are usually done with their visa interviews by this time and start preparations for their journey. However, things are totally opposite this time around.

"This year, we are still refreshing the portal every day hoping for a slot to open. It is the worst in years," Rai told the news outlet.

Earlier, the US authorities assured that they would be releasing visa slots in phases, but the lack of clarity has left many students anxious.

Ankit Jain from Window Overseas Education Consultancy informed that the students, who somehow managed to book the few slots that were opened midweek, are yet to receive a confirmation.

Arvind Manduva from I20 Fever consultancy stated the dreams of thousands of students will be shattered if these US visa slots are not released in the next couple of days.

"We are seeing about an 80% drop. We are getting panic calls every day from students and their parents," Manduva told TOI.

High rejection rate

Another major issue is that people, who applied as early as March and were able to secure interview appointments, have now opened up about the high rejection rate.

Ankit Jain shared that students who "usually would have had smooth approvals are being turned away."

He claimed that the social media accounts of these students are "clean," adding that the only reason that they could be receiving is 214B.

Section 214B under the US Immigration and Nationality Act is being highlighted as the common reason for US visa denials. This is granted if the applicant does not demonstrate sufficient ties to the home country to prove that they will be returning home post their visit.

In 2024, India surpassed China to send more than 3.3 lakh students to the US.

Meanwhile, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad said slots for US visas have resumed, advising students to check the embassy or consulate website for appointments.

FAQs

1. What is 221(g) slip?

This is issued when the US consular officer seeks additional information to grant approval for a visa.

2. Why the US wants to access social media accounts?

The US Department of State earlier stated that all F, M, and J category applicants for a non-immigrant US visa will be required to keep their social media profiles 'public' with immediate effect.

3. How many Indian students are studying in the US?

As per the official data, India overtook China to send more than 3.3 lakh students to the US last year.