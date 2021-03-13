IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / ‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
world news

‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans

This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Microsoft Corporation on Friday condemned the acts of hate against Asian Americans and Asian communities taking place all over the world. The technology giant released a statement from its official Twitter handle, saying it supports the Asian community globally and is committed to taking action against racial injustices. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community” and stands with them against the injustice.

“I am appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and the Asian community globally. Racism, hate and violence have no place in our society. I am united with the Asian and Asian American community in standing against this injustice,” Nadella tweeted.

This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise. In one of the studies on the rise of hate crimes the researchers argued that Donald Trump’s campaign rallies for the 2016 presidential elections not only served to heighten white identity but also increased the perceived threat facing White Americans. The study showed that Trump’s events were correlated with rise in domestic hate. The counties hosting Trump’s rallies saw a 226 per cent increase in hate-motivated crimes, according to the researchers.

Also Read | PM Modi reiterates Sri Lanka's importance to India's Neighbourhood First policy

More than 3,000 incidents of abuse were reported between March and December 2020, as per Asian American advocacy groups, quite high when compared to 216 reported incidents in 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) statistics.

In one of the recent incidents of abuse against the Asian American community, three women passengers berated an Uber driver. A woman coughed on the driver as he asked her to wear a mask. The driver, who was identified as Subhakar Khadka in the video that went viral, was subjected to slurs, taunting and grabbing of his phone, after he picked up three women from the Bayview area in San Francisco and asked one of them to wear a mask as a Covid-19 precaution.

According to a PTI report, several US lawmakers have come forward in support of the community and to fight the racial injustices meted out to them. Citing the significance of addressing the issue, senator Dianne Feinstein said that over the past few weeks, nominees for top three leadership positions at the Justice Department, as well as the director of the FBI, have appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“At each hearing, the topic of hate crimes came up, in large part due to steep increases in attacks against Asian Americans,” she said.

Earlier this month, the department of justice (DoJ) held a listening session with several Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community groups as part of the measures against hate crimes.

“No one in America should fear violence because of who they are, what they look like or what part of the world they or their families came from,” acting deputy attorney general John Carlin said. “The Department of Justice and our component agencies are committed to bringing all of our tools to bear in supporting AAPI communities as we address the horrific rise in hate and bias incidents occurring across the country,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
microsoft corp. satya nadella
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
world news

Austria, others seek discussion in EU on Covid-19 vaccine discussion

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Leaders of the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Latvia have joined Ausrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz in writing to the European Union calling for a discussion on Covid-19 vaccine distribution within the bloc after Austria complained it was uneven.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
world news

UK to mark Covid-19 lockdown anniversary as National Day of Reflection

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson backed charity Marie Curie's plan for a minute's silence at 1200 GMT (1730 IST) in memory of all the lives lost to the pandemic, with people encouraged to light up their doorsteps in the night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
world news

‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
world news

'Gross misconduct': Pakistani university expels students for 'hugging' on campus

PTI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:40 PM IST
According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
world news

India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Lord Ahmad, the minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, which benefits countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
world news

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The UNHRC is expected to vote on March 19 on a resolution critical of Sri Lanka’s failure to address human rights violations that occurred during the island nation’s war with Tamil Tiger rebels. India has not yet indicated whether it will back Sri Lanka in the crucial vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:56 PM IST
In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Chinese decision to impose "radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong's electoral system"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
world news

Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
world news

Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman reacts as a health worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a makeshift community testing centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(Reuters)
A woman reacts as a health worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a makeshift community testing centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(Reuters)
world news

China aims to vaccinate 70-80 per cent of population by mid-2022

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FedEx Corp(AP)
FedEx Corp(AP)
world news

FedEx sued in New York over background checks of job applicants

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Henry Franklin, who admits to an unspecified criminal record, said he applied online for a job as a FedEx package handler in November and that as part of the application, he consented to a background check.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon said that it reserves the right to not sell certain content.(REUTERS)
Amazon said that it reserves the right to not sell certain content.(REUTERS)
world news

Amazon removed book by conservative author on ‘transgender moment’. Here’s why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • In a letter to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, four Republican senators had asked the company “to clarify the intentions and extent” of their action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP