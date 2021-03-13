‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans
Microsoft Corporation on Friday condemned the acts of hate against Asian Americans and Asian communities taking place all over the world. The technology giant released a statement from its official Twitter handle, saying it supports the Asian community globally and is committed to taking action against racial injustices. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community” and stands with them against the injustice.
“I am appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and the Asian community globally. Racism, hate and violence have no place in our society. I am united with the Asian and Asian American community in standing against this injustice,” Nadella tweeted.
This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise. In one of the studies on the rise of hate crimes the researchers argued that Donald Trump’s campaign rallies for the 2016 presidential elections not only served to heighten white identity but also increased the perceived threat facing White Americans. The study showed that Trump’s events were correlated with rise in domestic hate. The counties hosting Trump’s rallies saw a 226 per cent increase in hate-motivated crimes, according to the researchers.
Also Read | PM Modi reiterates Sri Lanka's importance to India's Neighbourhood First policy
More than 3,000 incidents of abuse were reported between March and December 2020, as per Asian American advocacy groups, quite high when compared to 216 reported incidents in 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) statistics.
In one of the recent incidents of abuse against the Asian American community, three women passengers berated an Uber driver. A woman coughed on the driver as he asked her to wear a mask. The driver, who was identified as Subhakar Khadka in the video that went viral, was subjected to slurs, taunting and grabbing of his phone, after he picked up three women from the Bayview area in San Francisco and asked one of them to wear a mask as a Covid-19 precaution.
According to a PTI report, several US lawmakers have come forward in support of the community and to fight the racial injustices meted out to them. Citing the significance of addressing the issue, senator Dianne Feinstein said that over the past few weeks, nominees for top three leadership positions at the Justice Department, as well as the director of the FBI, have appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“At each hearing, the topic of hate crimes came up, in large part due to steep increases in attacks against Asian Americans,” she said.
Earlier this month, the department of justice (DoJ) held a listening session with several Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community groups as part of the measures against hate crimes.
“No one in America should fear violence because of who they are, what they look like or what part of the world they or their families came from,” acting deputy attorney general John Carlin said. “The Department of Justice and our component agencies are committed to bringing all of our tools to bear in supporting AAPI communities as we address the horrific rise in hate and bias incidents occurring across the country,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria, others seek discussion in EU on Covid-19 vaccine discussion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to mark Covid-19 lockdown anniversary as National Day of Reflection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out
- Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gross misconduct': Pakistani university expels students for 'hugging' on campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC
- The UNHRC is expected to vote on March 19 on a resolution critical of Sri Lanka’s failure to address human rights violations that occurred during the island nation’s war with Tamil Tiger rebels. India has not yet indicated whether it will back Sri Lanka in the crucial vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster
- The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya
- In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report
- According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China aims to vaccinate 70-80 per cent of population by mid-2022
- With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FedEx sued in New York over background checks of job applicants
- Henry Franklin, who admits to an unspecified criminal record, said he applied online for a job as a FedEx package handler in November and that as part of the application, he consented to a background check.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon removed book by conservative author on ‘transgender moment’. Here’s why
- In a letter to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, four Republican senators had asked the company “to clarify the intentions and extent” of their action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox