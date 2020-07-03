e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / As Covid-19 cases fall, pubs, restaurants set to reopen in England

As Covid-19 cases fall, pubs, restaurants set to reopen in England

The relaxation applies to England, excluding Leicester, which is under an extended lockdown due to a recent spike. Other constituents of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are not part of the reopening announced by Johnson. Air travel is also due to resume.

world Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:35 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Arpan Rai
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, London
Owner Are Kjetil Kolltveit from Norway put signs in place instructing on social distancing at the Chandos Arms pub in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Owner Are Kjetil Kolltveit from Norway put signs in place instructing on social distancing at the Chandos Arms pub in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP)
         

“Act responsibly”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged Britons as pubs, restaurants, museums and other spaces are set to reopen on Saturday amidst falling new coronavirus cases and some anxiety about a second peak in the near future.

The relaxation applies to England, excluding Leicester, which is under an extended lockdown due to a recent spike. Other constituents of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are not part of the reopening announced by Johnson. Air travel is also due to resume.

The Department of Health said: “As more shops and workplaces begin to reopen, hand-washing is more important than ever”. Restaurants, pubs and other places have been advised to collect contact details of customers so that they could be traced for new cases if needed.

Johnson said in an LBC radio interview on Friday: “We thought about this carefully and I think we wanted to give pubs time to prepare, we wanted a date early in July and when I look at what is happening I hope very much that people will behave responsibly and enjoy summer safely”.

“I hope this will be a reasonable time for people to get ready to enjoy themselves in the weekend but to do it in a safe way.”

When pressed on why Saturday was chosen rather than Monday and whether he only ‘hoped’ it would be safe, Johnson added: “It’s not on hope, it’s based on a clear understanding of the statistical risks that we now face as a country”.

“We’ve progressed thanks to the efforts of the British people from an incidence of the disease at about one in 400 a few weeks ago to maybe one in 2,200 today. You’re appreciably less likely now to be in close proximity to someone who has it than you were even a couple of weeks ago”.

“We’re making progress, we aimed for July the 4th, we wanted to set ourselves a target, we think we’re in good shape but my message is let’s not blow it.”

As of Thursday, there were 43,995 deaths and 283,757 cases in the UK, based on figures from hospitals and care homes, making the UK the worst affected in Europe. Schools are due to reopen in September.

tags
top news
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says 130 cr Indians proud of you
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says 130 cr Indians proud of you
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In