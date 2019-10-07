e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

At least 10 killed in attack on bus in east Afghanistan: Reports

A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

world Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Nangarhar
10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan
10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan(HT Archive)
         

At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

“Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how many army recruits had been wounded, or if they were being counted as civilians.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene of frequent attacks by the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

The attack comes on the 18th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, when US warplanes launched air strikes in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

str-emh-wat/rma

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:18 IST

tags
top news
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
Oct 07, 2019 19:38 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News