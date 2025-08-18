Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
At least 20 killed, 134 injured after blast at factory in Russia's Ryazan

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 01:03 pm IST

The incident had been triggered by a fire breaking out inside a workshop at the factory.

The death toll from an unexplained blast last week at a production facility in Russia's Ryazan region has jumped to at least 20 dead with another 134 people injured, local emergency services said on Monday.

Official Russian sources gave no details beyond efforts to find and treat the injured.(Pixaby/Representational Image)
Pavel Malkov, governor of the Ryazan region that lies just southeast of Moscow, said on Friday that the incident had been triggered by a fire breaking out inside a workshop at the factory.

But it was unclear from Russian media reports what caused the fire or what exactly the factory was producing. Official Russian sources gave no details beyond efforts to find and treat the injured.

"As of August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency incident," the local emergency service headquarters said in a post on Telegram.

“There are 134 injured, of which 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow, while 103 patients are undergoing outpatient treatment.”

