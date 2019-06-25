‘Attack on America will be met with great force’: Donald Trump threatens Iran

US Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened Iran with “obliteration” in retaliation for an attack on “anything American”, angered evidently by Prime Minister Hassan Rouhani’s criticism of US sanctions as “idiotic” and the White House as “afflicted by mental retardation”.

“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” the president wrote twitter.. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration.”

“Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion’, they never have,” he added, referring most probably to his decision to call off a military strike in retaliation for the downing of a drone by Iran, saying around 150 people would have been killed. He had cleared, instead, a cyberattack on Iranian military computer systems.

Trump did not name Rouhani, but he was clearly riled over his words. In a speech to parliament, the Iranian leader had called US sanctions on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “outrageous and idiotic”, according to an AP report from Teheran that also cited him saying, in Farsi, “The White House is afflicted by mental retardation and does not know what to do,.”

The exchange of insults of reminiscent of those between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, before the two decided to talk, face to face instead. They have since had two summits.

Trump has said he is open to talks with Iran also. but his signals are been called conflicting. “You sanction the foreign minister simultaneously with a request for talks,” Rouhani said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 23:06 IST