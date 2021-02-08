IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in its primary objective (REUTERS).
Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in its primary objective (REUTERS).
world news

Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

This comes after South Africa suspended use of the vaccine data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Australia on Monday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.

Citing data that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced mild-to-moderate COVID-19 by 22%, South Africa said on Sunday it would put on hold the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the vaccine is effective in its primary objective.

"There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect the health," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Australia is expected approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within days. Last month, it approved the use of the Pfizer -BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, although it has secured enough doses for less than half of its population and orders remain delayed.

Australia is expected to begin using the Pfizer vaccine later this month though Canberra's hopes for a complete inoculation programme rests with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country has ordered 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the vast majority of which will be manufactured locally by CSL Ltd.

Australia, however, is under less pressure to begin COVID-19 inoculations after successfully suppressing the spread of virus.

On Monday, just one new local case of COVID-19 was reported.

Australia has had just over 28,800 cases in the past year and 909 deaths.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
world news

AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:52 AM IST
  • Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
READ FULL STORY
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: Why South African Covid-19 variant remains a concern amid vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:57 PM IST
On February 2, the UN health agency said that the South African variant has been reported from 10 additional countries, taking the total to 41 countries.
READ FULL STORY
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
health

Oxford Covid-19 shot less effective against South African variant: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Donald Trump is the first president to be twice impeached, and the only one to face trial after leaving the White House.(Reuters)
Donald Trump is the first president to be twice impeached, and the only one to face trial after leaving the White House.(Reuters)
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Details of the proceedings are still being negotiated by the Senate leaders, with the duration of opening arguments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in its primary objective (REUTERS).
Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in its primary objective (REUTERS).
world news

Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:04 AM IST
This comes after South Africa suspended use of the vaccine data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden(AP)
US President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Trump pulled out of the world body's main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).(Reuters)
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan: Opposition will demand fresh elections in long march, says PDM chief

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:36 AM IST
This comes as the PDM announced a long march against the Imran Khan-led government on March 26. The march is seen as one of the major components of the opposition's anti-government movement, which began last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London. (AP)
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London. (AP)
world news

UK plans annual vaccinations to fight new coronavirus strains

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:50 AM IST
With the economy already damaged by its deepest recession in more than 300 years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is racing to roll out enough vaccines to be able to begin lifting curbs next month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
world news

China hedge funds add $200 billion, trouncing Wall street rivals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:16 AM IST
China’s early economic recovery from the pandemic fueled rallies in stocks and commodities, lifting returns across all eight hedge fund strategies tracked by PaiPaiWang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A math teacher stands before students, all wearing Covid-19 protective gear in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. (AP File Photo )
A math teacher stands before students, all wearing Covid-19 protective gear in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. (AP File Photo )
world news

US pupils in online limbo even as cities make deals to reopen

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Despite the progress, in some cities local officials are still pitted against teacher unions on how and whether it’s safe to have teachers and students in the classroom after almost a year of remote learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face-mask passes christmas trees for sale and a sign indicating 24 hour opening times at a Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face-mask passes christmas trees for sale and a sign indicating 24 hour opening times at a Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Tesco calls on UK’s Rishi Sunak to introduce higher online sales tax

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The UK economy has already suffered its deepest recession since the Great Frost of 1709 and is lagging behind all its peers in the Group of Seven.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo )
world news

Joe Biden refuses to lift sanctions to get Iran back to negotiate nuclear deal

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:47 AM IST
The newly sworn-in President also indicated that he would only lift sanctions if Iran stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as coup opposition grows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Since taking power in a Feb. 1 coup, Myanmar’s generals have ordered telecom providers to block social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in a bid to curb dissent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
world news

AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:52 AM IST
  • Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind the US, Europe

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The effort is also appearing to fall short of an internal target of vaccinating 50 million people by the Chinese New Year holiday that starts Feb. 11, raising questions over whether the world’s second-biggest economy could remain shuttered as the rest of the planet starts to open up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
world news

George Shultz, who led US cold-war diplomacy, dies at 100

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 AM IST
An Ivy League-educated economist, Shultz moved seamlessly from academia to government to business. He served as labor secretary, director of the Office of Management and Budget and Treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
world news

House democrats to introduce $3,000 child benefit legislation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:37 AM IST
According to a copy of the 22-page bill obtained by CNN, the legislation would provide USD 3,600 per child under the age of six and USD 3,000 per child age six through 17 for a single year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP