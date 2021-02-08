Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Australia on Monday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.
Citing data that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced mild-to-moderate COVID-19 by 22%, South Africa said on Sunday it would put on hold the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
But Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the vaccine is effective in its primary objective.
"There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect the health," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.
Australia is expected approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within days. Last month, it approved the use of the Pfizer -BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, although it has secured enough doses for less than half of its population and orders remain delayed.
Australia is expected to begin using the Pfizer vaccine later this month though Canberra's hopes for a complete inoculation programme rests with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The country has ordered 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the vast majority of which will be manufactured locally by CSL Ltd.
Australia, however, is under less pressure to begin COVID-19 inoculations after successfully suppressing the spread of virus.
On Monday, just one new local case of COVID-19 was reported.
Australia has had just over 28,800 cases in the past year and 909 deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: Opposition will demand fresh elections in long march, says PDM chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK plans annual vaccinations to fight new coronavirus strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hedge funds add $200 billion, trouncing Wall street rivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pupils in online limbo even as cities make deals to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesco calls on UK’s Rishi Sunak to introduce higher online sales tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden refuses to lift sanctions to get Iran back to negotiate nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as coup opposition grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant
- Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind the US, Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'
- Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Shultz, who led US cold-war diplomacy, dies at 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House democrats to introduce $3,000 child benefit legislation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox