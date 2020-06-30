e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ban on Pakistan International Airline from flying to Europe for 6 months over pilots’ exam controversy

Ban on Pakistan International Airline from flying to Europe for 6 months over pilots’ exam controversy

An inquiry into a May 22 PIA crash that killed 97 people at the southern port city of Karachi resulted in the stunning revelation that 260 of 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated on their pilots exams but were still given licences by the Civil Aviation Authority.

world Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:28 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Islamabad
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to land at Islamabad airport in Islamabad
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to land at Islamabad airport in Islamabad (Reuters File )
         

The European Union’s aviation safety agency said Tuesday that Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at least six months after the country’s aviation minister revealed that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams.

Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez says PIA has not been flying to Europe because of the pandemic. But the airline had hoped to resume its flights to Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona and Milan within the next two months.

“It is hurting us really bad,” he said of the pilots scandal.

An inquiry into a May 22 PIA crash that killed 97 people at the southern port city of Karachi resulted in the stunning revelation that 260 of 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated on their pilots exams but were still given licences by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The government has since fired four officials of the regulatory agency and criminal charges are being considered.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency “is concerned about the validity of the Pakistani pilot licenses and that Pakistan, as the State of operator, is currently not capable to certify and oversee its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards,” the organization said in its letter announcing the ban.

tags
top news
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In