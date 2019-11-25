e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Bloomberg enters 2020 presidential race with a record ad blitz

Bloomberg joins a large field of candidates that started with more than 20. It shrank somewhat as candidates dropped out, failing to keep up with the rest in raising money or in polls. But the numbers rose in recent days with former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and, now, Bloomberg pumping in.

world Updated: Nov 25, 2019 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
Bloomberg has planned a week-long ad blitz worth $33 million to start making up for the lost time, starting Monday.
Bloomberg has planned a week-long ad blitz worth $33 million to start making up for the lost time, starting Monday.(TWITTER.)
         

Micheal Bloomberg, the eighth richest American, became on Sunday the 18th candidate running for the Democratic presidential ticket to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

“We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions,” Bloomberg wrote in an announcement on his campaign website. “He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage.”

Bloomberg joins a large field of candidates that started with more than 20. It shrank somewhat as candidates dropped out, failing to keep up with the rest in raising money or in polls. But the numbers rose in recent days with former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and, now, Bloomberg pumping in.

Bloomberg had been toying with running for the ticket earlier, but had strayed away. But as questions continued to be raised about the ability of those in the fray to take on Trump, he changed his mind.

Bloomberg has planned a week-long ad blitz worth $33 million to start making up for the lost time, starting Monday. That is a record for the amount of money ever spent by a presidential candidate in seven days.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News