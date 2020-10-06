e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Britain buys 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests

Britain buys 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests

The Department of Health said it had bought the tests, which use a fingerprick device and do not need to be sent to a lab, from the UK Rapid Test Consortium, and that they would be rolled out as part of the government’s Covid-19 surveillance studies.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:03 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
Britain’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had bought 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests
Britain’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had bought 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests(AFP)
         

Britain’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had bought 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests that can indicate whether someone has had the disease within 20 minutes.

The Department of Health said it had bought the tests, which use a fingerprick device and do not need to be sent to a lab, from the UK Rapid Test Consortium, and that they would be rolled out as part of the government’s Covid-19 surveillance studies.

tags
top news
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty guides MI to 193/4
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty guides MI to 193/4
Petition filed in Allahabad High Court challenging UP Special Security Force Act
Petition filed in Allahabad High Court challenging UP Special Security Force Act
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Lockdown hit food security of children, says rights body
Lockdown hit food security of children, says rights body
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In