IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Britain tightens borders to keep out new Covid-19 strains
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP)
world news

Britain tightens borders to keep out new Covid-19 strains

The change comes into force at 0400 GMT on Monday and means all passengers must have a recent negative coronavirus test and transfer immediately into isolation upon arrival.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:12 PM IST

Britain is tightening border controls to prevent new strains of Covid-19 coming into the country, suspending all the 'travel corridor' arrangements that had meant arrivals from some countries did not need to quarantine.

The change comes into force at 0400 GMT on Monday and means all passengers must have a recent negative coronavirus test and transfer immediately into isolation upon arrival. The isolation period lasts for 10 days, unless the passenger tests negative after five days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a news conference when he praised the country's vaccination programme, but he also warned: "What we don't want to see is all that hard work undone by the arrival of a new variant that is vaccine busting."

On Thursday, Britain banned arrivals from South America, Portugal and some other countries over fears about a strain of the virus detected in Brazil.

Britain has already felt the effects of mutations in the virus first hand. A strain first discovered in England has proved to be more transmissible and a major factor behind a spike in cases across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

US Capitol riots: FBI questioning dozens in killing of police officer, assaults

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The FBI detailed its investigation in a memo sent to the private sector and others on Friday, the New York Times reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the number of deaths is likely to recede as more and more people get vaccinated, herd immunity won’t be achieved until at least 70% of the population is protected, experts including Anthony Fauci have said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo for representation)
While the number of deaths is likely to recede as more and more people get vaccinated, herd immunity won’t be achieved until at least 70% of the population is protected, experts including Anthony Fauci have said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo for representation)
world news

World hits 2 million Covid-19 deaths with cases still surging

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Overall, the U.S. is leading all countries in deaths with 388,705, with Brazil, India, Mexico and the U.K. next in line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.(AFP)
The National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.(AFP)
world news

National Rifle Association files bankruptcy, citing New York politics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 AM IST
New York has been at the forefront of pursuing the NRA in court, with Attorney General Letitia James suing to dissolve the organization and accusing leader Wayne LaPierre and three others of fleecing it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.(REUTERS)
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump's approval rating plummets to all-time low of 29% following Capitol riots

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:02 AM IST
The poll said 68 per cent of people disapprove of his handling of the job, while 52 per cent say Trump bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction that took place at the Capitol last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he was one of the many demonstrators who breeched security and entered the Capitol(AP)
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he was one of the many demonstrators who breeched security and entered the Capitol(AP)
world news

US Capitol riots: Pelosi's office invader Barnett to be put under house arrest

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Barnett is charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun. Barnett also is charged with disorderly conduct and theft of public property.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden nominated Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science.(Reuters)
Biden nominated Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science.(Reuters)
world news

Biden taps Eric Lander as science adviser, puts in cabinet

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Saying “science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” Biden said he is boosting the science advisor post to Cabinet level, a first in White House history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
world news

Pelosi calls for prosecution of Congress members who aided Capitol siege

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:49 AM IST
"If in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crimes, there may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress, in terms of prosecution for that," Pelosi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Democrat would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of equipment needed to distribute the vaccines, such as glass vials, needles and syringes, according to a document released by his transition team.(AP)
The Democrat would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of equipment needed to distribute the vaccines, such as glass vials, needles and syringes, according to a document released by his transition team.(AP)
world news

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on Thursday that includes $20 billion for vaccine distribution as well as $50 billion for coronavirus testing, which experts and officials said should help speed the process up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February(MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February(MINT_PRINT)
world news

WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:42 AM IST
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin(Reuters/ File photo)
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

US imposes sanctions on Cuba citing human rights violations

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:42 AM IST
The sanctions will be implemented under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and directed “against the perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption throughout the world,” the US government said in a news release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone.(Reuters/ File photo)
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The social media giant will also restrict some features for US users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jan Kubis speaks during a news conference.(Reuters/ File photo)
Jan Kubis speaks during a news conference.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

UN Security Council approves Kubis as new Libya mediator

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:29 AM IST
Kubis, a former Slovakian foreign minister, is currently the UN special coordinator for Lebanon. He has also served as the UN special envoy in Afghanistan and Iraq.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pharmacist organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
Pharmacist organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

Pfizer to cut vaccine shipments as Belgian factory renovated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Pfizer and its German partner are under growing pressure to make more shots as countries around the world rush to immunize vulnerable people. The companies recently increased their output target for this year by more than 50% to 2 billion doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump addressing a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US.(Reuters/ File photo)
US President Donald Trump addressing a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Trump directs government to minimize procurement from China

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:14 AM IST
The announcement comes less than a week before Trump leaves office to be succeeded by Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 20. It was the latest in a series of steps targeting China, which analysts see as a bid to lock in a tough approach to Beijing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A White House spokesperson, however, denied that the President’s daughter and son-in-law had restricted the Secret Service agents’ entry into their house(AP)
A White House spokesperson, however, denied that the President’s daughter and son-in-law had restricted the Secret Service agents’ entry into their house(AP)
world news

US agents guarding Ivanka, Jared had to rent $3k/month flat

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Asked not to use the bathrooms inside the couple’s sprawling 5,000-square-foot house in the elite Kalorama neighbourhood, several US agents resorted to using a porta-potty as well as bathrooms at the nearby homes of former President Barack Obama, and Vice-President Mike Pence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP