Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, says palace
Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not Covid-19-related, infection.
On Monday, he was transferred to a different hospital in central London, with the palace saying at the time that he would have heart tests and continue to be treated for the infection.
"The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital," the palace said, using Philip's formal title.
"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," the statement said.
Since being admitted to hospital on Feb. 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles.
The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic, and last week continued to carry out her official duties by video.
She and Philip have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose.
Greek-born Philip, who turns 100 in June, has required hospital treatment several times in the last decade for a recurrence of a bladder infection.
At Christmas in 2011 he had an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after being rushed to hospital with chest pains.
Last week, the US FDA issued emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 116.0 points last month versus a slightly revised 113.2 in January.
