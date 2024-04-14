 British jets shot down 'a number' of Iranian attack drones: PM Sunak | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

British jets shot down 'a number' of Iranian attack drones: PM Sunak

Reuters |
Apr 14, 2024 05:06 PM IST

"I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones," Sunak told broadcasters.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that British military jets shot down drones launched by Iran in its attack on Israel and called for "calm heads to prevail" to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AP)

"I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones," Sunak told broadcasters.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"If this attack had been successful, the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate. We stand by the security of Israel and the wider region, which is of course important for our security here at home, too. What we now need is for calm heads to prevail."

Sunak was due to join discussions between Group of Seven leaders later on Sunday.

"It's important that we coordinate with allies and we'll be discussing next steps at that moment," he said.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel Iran conflict LIVE along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / British jets shot down 'a number' of Iranian attack drones: PM Sunak
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On