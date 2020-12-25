e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada gets first batch of 168,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses

Canada gets first batch of 168,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses

On Wednesday, the national agency Health Canada authorised the use of the Moderna vaccine against the Covid-19 virus in the country’s immunisation campaign.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Toronto
Vials with a sticker reading,
Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo. (Reuters)
         

Canada has received the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine from Moderna just one day after the government’s approval, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

On Wednesday, the national agency Health Canada authorised the use of the Moderna vaccine against the Covid-19 virus in the country’s immunisation campaign.

“The first doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada. These are part of the 168,000 doses we will be getting before the end of the month, and part of the 40 million doses we are guaranteed from Moderna overall,” Trudeau tweeted late on Thursday.

According to Public Services Minister Anita Anand, these vaccine batches would be the first to be deployed to the country’s north.

Apart from the Moderna vaccine, Canada has secured up to 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, expecting 1.2 million doses from both manufactures to be delivered to the country by the end of next month.

The government expects to vaccinate up to three million of its citizens in early 2021.

tags
top news
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
Japan delays gender-equality goals in new five-year plan
Japan delays gender-equality goals in new five-year plan
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In