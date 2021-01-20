IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Capitol rioters hold out long-shot hope for a Donald Trump pardon
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Capitol rioters hold out long-shot hope for a Donald Trump pardon

Several of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol are holding out hope that President Trump will use some of his last hours in office to grant them a full pardon.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:49 AM IST

In what could be the longest of legal long shots, several of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol are holding out hope that President Donald Trump will use some of his last hours in office to grant the rioters a full pardon.

Longtime advisers to Trump are urging him against such a move but the rioters contend their argument is compelling: They went to the Capitol to support Trump, and now that they are facing charges carrying up to 20 years in prison, it’s time for Trump to support them.

“I feel like I was basically following my president. I was following what we were called to do. He asked us to fly there. He asked us to be there. So I was doing what he asked us to do,” said Jenna Ryan, a Dallas-area real-estate agent who took a private jet to the Jan. 6 rally and ensuing riot to disrupt the certification of the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Ryan — who prosecutors say posted a now-deleted video of herself marching to the Capitol with the words, “We are going to f---ing go in here. Life or death” — told Dallas television station KTVT: “I think we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing a prison sentence. I think I do not deserve that.”

Perhaps the most high-profile rioter, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who broke into the Senate chamber and posed at the dais with a spear, wearing a horned fur hat and animal skins, is also pleading for a pardon.

Jacob Chansley’s lawyer told The Associated Press that he reached out to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about a possible pardon on behalf of the Arizona man, acknowledging it might be a reach but that there’s nothing to lose in seeking one.

If Chansley is not granted a pardon, attorney Albert Watkins said, it could offer the added benefit of further awakening his client to the fact that his devotion to Trump has not been reciprocated, comparing it to being a jilted lover or even a member of a cult.

“The only thing that was missing at the Capitol was the president, our president, stirring up the Kool-Aid with a big spoon,” Watkins said.

Dominic Pezzola, a Rochester, New York, man and far-right Proud Boys supporter who was seen in a video using a clear police shield to shatter a Capitol window, also explored seeking a pardon but his attorney said there was not enough time to make it happen.

“To believe the president is going to carte blanche issue these pardons is kind of a fantasy,” defense attorney Mike Scibetta told the AP. “I think it would cast a shadow on his own impeachment defense.”

Trump, who has long reveled in suspense, was expected to spend his last full day in office issuing a flurry of pardons to as many as 100 people, two people briefed on the plans told the AP.

But if Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz has his say, the more than 150 rioters arrested so far and the thousands more suspected should not be among them.

Dershowitz, who represented Trump in his first impeachment last year, told the AP he has not been approached by any of the rioters about seeking a pardon but even if he had, “it would be wrong to pardon rioters who committed crimes.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who speaks often with Trump, was among the confidantes urging the president not to go there.

“I don’t care if you went there and spread flowers on the floor, you breached the security of the Capitol, you interrupted a joint session of Congress, you tried to intimidate us all,” Graham said on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures.” “You should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and to seek a pardon of these people would be wrong.

He warned that such a move “would destroy President Trump.”

Pardons normally go through an extensive vetting process within the Department of Justice. The Office of the Pardon Attorney, which handles these reviews, did not respond to a request for comment, but former federal prosecutors said Trump giving clemency to those at the Capitol would be highly unusual.

Such pardons would be “a slap in the face to the law enforcement officers who protected the Capitol and our leaders who were inside,” said Joe Brown, who until last year was a U.S. attorney in Texas.

Not all of those charged in the Jan. 6 riot are in the market for a pardon. Victoria Bergeson of Groton, Connecticut, who faces charges of violating curfew and unlawful entry wants her case to “just go away” but sees accepting a pardon “as an admission that she knowingly did something wrong,” said her attorney Samuel Bogash.

“She does not want to do that due to a justifiable fear of how the public would perceive it,” he said. “She is already being trolled online.”

Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group, said Trump’s use of his clemency powers has set up a “spoils system” for his allies and pardoning the insurrectionists would just be a more extreme version.

“That this president might be willing, even to pardon those who rose up against the United States," he said, “would be the ultimate statement of his perversion of the purpose behind pardons.”

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas, Mustian from New York. AP White House reporter Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Independent UN experts condemn US Capitol attack by pro-Trump protesters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
"The violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election on January 6 was a shocking and incendiary event," the 23 experts said in a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Student, retired firefighter charged in US Capitol riots

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people in their investigation into the ransacking of Capitol offices and attacks on police.
READ FULL STORY
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers aim to curtail face recognition as technology IDs Capitol attackers

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Senator Ed Markey said in a statement that the technology may not be worth the risks.
READ FULL STORY
Members of the military wait inside the Capitol after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol. ( AFP)
Members of the military wait inside the Capitol after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol. ( AFP)
world news

US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
world news

UK death toll 'horrendous' says minister as it nears grim 100,000 mark

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The United Kingdom's official Covid-19 death toll is 91,470 - Europe's worst death figure and the world's fifth worst after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.(Reuters)
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.(Reuters)
world news

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

AFP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
world news

South Korea in talks to secure 40 million doses of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The deal, if agreed, will boost supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country to 146 million doses, more than enough for its 52 million residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Trump visited only one DC restaurant in last 4 years, that too his own

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
While former President Barack Obama was known for hitting all the trendy hotspots for date nights, Trump, who is known for his love of fast food, has never stepped into a DC fast-food joint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File Photo/AP)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File Photo/AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to take oath as US VP: List of some prominent women leaders

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Harris will be sworn-in as the first woman Vice President of the US on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
world news

Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Here is a look at what has changed in markets over the last four years and what investors have to look forward to over Biden’s term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
world news

US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa will attempt to persuade the Biden administration to allow the oil pipeline to proceed
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, US January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, US January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden calls for national healing at memorial service for Covid-19 victims

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
The US death toll from the pandemic crossed 400,000 on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Total number of infections was more than 24 million
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child plays on the banks of the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China, on January 19, 2021. (AFP)
A child plays on the banks of the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China, on January 19, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Children more Covid-19 infectious, vaccinate them in time: Wuhan study

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Children and adolescents are less vulnerable to the Covid-19 infection-causing coronavirus but more infectious than older individuals, new research conducted on more than 20,000 families from Wuhan by American and Chinese experts have found
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Outgoing US President Donald Trump pardons 73 people: White House

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon is among the 73 people he pardoned, his administration said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Joe Biden's return to Paris Agreement just a first step on US climate action

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Soon after his inauguration, Biden is expected to issue an executive order to begin rejoining the 2015 climate pact, reversing a decision by predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
America's global reputation finds itself in a 'fragile' state as Biden is sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Robin Nandy, the principal advisor and chief of immunisation at UNICEF(priyanka_pruthi/Instagram Photo)
Dr Robin Nandy, the principal advisor and chief of immunisation at UNICEF(priyanka_pruthi/Instagram Photo)
world news

Side effects, safety of Covid vaccine: Top UNICEF official answers big questions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Dr Robin Nandy concluded by saying that the fact that there is a vaccine against the coronavirus disease must not make people complacent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
world news

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The South African strain, which like the UK one is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO also announced in its weekly update.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)
world news

Donald Trump wishes bitter rival Joe Biden ‘luck’

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said in a recorded video farewell address. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP