Chaos in Pak's Punjab Assembly as PTI members 'attack' deputy speaker: Reports

According to Pakistan media, PTI lawmakers threw "lotas" at Dost Mohammad Mazari attacked him and pulled his hair despite the presence of security guards.
‘Lotas' were thrown at Deputy speaker Punjab assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari.&nbsp;(ANI)
'Lotas' were thrown at Deputy speaker Punjab assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Pakistan's Punjab Assembly turned into a battle zone on Saturday as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers allegedly manhandled deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari when he arrived to chair the session convened to elect the chief minister, according to Geo News. Reports suggest that the lawmakers of the ruling party threw "lotas" at Mazari, attacked him and pulled his hair despite the presence of security guards.

Mazari was also slapped by PTI members, following which, he was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms, reported Samaa TV.

Mazari reportedly left the House after the incident. The Punjab Assembly session was scheduled to start at 11:30am (local time) but was delayed due to the behaviour of the PTI lawmakers.

Secretary general of Pakistan Muslim League-N and member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal lashed out at Imran Khan for the ruckus in the Punjab Assembly.

“Imran Niazi is hell bent to create anarchy at all levels. The display of vandalism, hooliganism & violence in Punjab Assembly by PTI & Q League MPAs to block election of Chief Minister is most condemnable. Imran is proving that he is Hitler’s disciple but will be stopped,” Iqbal tweeted.

Members of the Punjab Assembly were to elect the new chief minister of the province in Pakistan on the direction of the Lahore High Court, Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) candidate Pervaiz Elahi and the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, are stated to be in a close contest for the post of CM after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar, who was nominated to the post by the ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan in 2018.

Also Read | 'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister

According to Dawn newspaper, Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti had instructed Mazari to hold the election of CM on April 16.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced holding the first phase of local government elections in Punjab province on June 9.

The first phase of elections will be held in a total of 17 districts.

According to the schedule, the public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by the returning officers (ROs) from April 18 although the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of candidate list would be issued on May 19, The Nation reported.

The ROs will publish the names of candidates on April 26 and the nomination papers will be scrutinised between April 27 to May 9.

The ROs will publish the revised list of candidates on May 16 and the date for withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates and publication of the revised lists of candidates is May 19, The Nation reported.

The ECP barred holders of public offices from visiting any constituency for local government polls, unveiling any development scheme and canvassing for any candidate or political party.

The ECP also issued a code of conduct to ensure that elections are conducted honestly, justly and fairly in accordance with law and corrupt practices are guarded, The Nation reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Saturday, April 16, 2022
