China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak

world

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:34 IST

China has urged India to respond to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak rationally and unlike a “certain country” without exaggerating tension, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Foreign minister, Wang Yi spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar about the outbreak in a recent phone call and is learnt to have apprised him on the steps that local authorities were taking to evacuate Indians from the central Chinese province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan.

While the foreign ministry did not name the “certain country”, it is reasonable to assume that the statement was referring to the United States, which has declared a “level 4” emergency and barred anyone from China to enter the country.

The province of Hubei and Wuhan are worst hit by the raging outbreak which has claimed 259 lives and affected nearly 12,000 people.

Millions in the province are living under a virtual lockdown, an effort to contain the virulent contagion that can be transmitted between humans. It has spread to at least 20 countries including to India where a confirmed case has been reported from Kerala.

Around 366 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan early on Saturday in a special Air India flight that took off from the city’s airport.

A second flight will evacuate another batch of Indians living in other parts of the province.

The Chinese foreign ministry shared few details about the phone conversation between Wang and Jaishankar.

“In a recent phone call with Indian EAM Jaishankar, foreign minister Wang said that in response to transnational public health challenges, we need to remain rational, enhance coordination and play a constructive role, rather than exaggerate tension or even create panic as a certain country does,” the ministry said.

“In the same phone call, FM Wang noted a certain country has turned a blind eye to WHO recommendations and imposed sweeping travel restrictions against China. This kind of overreaction could only make things even worse. It’s not the right way to deal with the pandemic,” the ministry added.

The US was among the first countries to shut its consulate in Wuhan and evacuate its citizens from the city.

The Chinese foreign ministry issued a strong statement against the US on Saturday.

“As the saying goes, a friend in need is a friend indeed. Many countries have offered China help and support through various ways. In contrast, the US comments and actions are neither based on facts, nor helpful at this particular time. While the WHO has only just specifically advised against any travel restrictions, the US has decided to act in the opposite way. This has set a bad example. It is certainly not a gesture of goodwill,” it said.

In a statement to HT on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry said it was willing to help India if it has decided to move out its citizens from Wuhan.

“China attaches great importance to protecting the lives and health of citizens of various countries in Wuhan, Hubei province, and will continue to take effective measures to address their reasonable concerns and demands in a timely manner,” the ministry said in the statement.

“If the Indian side decides to withdraw its citizens in Wuhan, the Chinese will, in accordance with international practice and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Chinese side on epidemic prevention, make corresponding arrangements to province necessary assistance and facilities,” the foreign ministry added in the statement.

Earlier in the day, Indian ambassador to China, Vikram Misri thanked the Chinese foreign ministry, and the Hubei authorities, for assisting in the evacuation of the first batch of Indians from Wuhan.

Misri also tweeted his appreciation to the Air India flight time and his fellow diplomats at the embassy in Beijing.