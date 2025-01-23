Menu Explore
China lodges protest with Afghanistan, demands probe into mine worker killing

AFP |
Jan 23, 2025 01:57 PM IST

The Islamic State (IS) regional chapter claimed responsibility for the attack on the Chinese mine worker

China said Thursday it had lodged "solemn representations" with Afghanistan's Taliban government over the killing of a Chinese mine worker in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

China said it had lodged "solemn representations" with Afghanistan's Taliban government over the killing of a Chinese mine worker in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.(Bloomberg)
China said it had lodged "solemn representations" with Afghanistan's Taliban government over the killing of a Chinese mine worker in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.(Bloomberg)

"The Chinese side urgently lodged solemn representations with the Afghan side, demanding that (they) thoroughly investigate and punish the perpetrators," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"China is deeply shocked by the attack, strongly condemns it and expresses condolences to the victims," Mao said.

The Chinese citizen was travelling on Tuesday evening in northern Takhar province bordering Tajikistan when he was killed by "unknown armed men", provincial police spokesman Mohammad Akbar Haqqani told AFP.

He said the man was travelling "for an unknown reason" and without informing security officials, who typically accompany Chinese nationals on trips in the country.

The Islamic State (IS) group's regional chapter claimed responsibility for the attack later Wednesday, according to jihadist monitor SITE.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
