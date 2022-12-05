Home / World News / China may pivot a tad more on Covid measures as Xi Jinping faces crisis: Report

China may pivot a tad more on Covid measures as Xi Jinping faces crisis: Report

world news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 02:07 PM IST

Covid In China: The new measures will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November.

Covid In China: Security guards at the entrance of a compound under Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai.(AFP)
Covid In China: Security guards at the entrance of a compound under Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

China may announce 10 new COVID-19 management measures as early as Wednesday, Reuters reported. The new measures will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November that set off a wave of Covid-easing steps across the nation, the report said.

China may eventually downgrade its management of Covid-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the report said.

Earlier, China eased some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls as authorities said that the new variants are weaker. Although, the country did not end its “zero-Covid” strategy that confines millions of people to their homes. The curbs had set off protests in China and demands for president Xi Jinping to resign.

Read more: Video: Students protest at China's Wuhan university against Covid rules

On Monday, commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities were allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months while industrial centers including Guangzhou reopened markets and businesses and lifted most curbs on movement.

The government announced plans last week to vaccinate millions of people in their 70s and 80s.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
coronavirus china
coronavirus china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out