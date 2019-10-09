e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said. Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.
Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.(Photo: Reuters)
         

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Also Watch | ‘Need to jointly maintain peace’: Chinese envoy on India-China border issue

 

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said. Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Tensions over Kashmir have risen sharply since August when New Delhi revoked the special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:49 IST

tags
top news
