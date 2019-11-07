e-paper
China says agreed with US to remove tariffs as trade deal progresses

world Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:02 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, visitors chat near American and Chinese flags displayed at a booth of an American company promoting environmental sensors during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Washington and Beijing have agreed to cancel tariff hikes as their trade negotiations progress, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, visitors chat near American and Chinese flags displayed at a booth of an American company promoting environmental sensors during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Washington and Beijing have agreed to cancel tariff hikes as their trade negotiations progress, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.(AP)
         

China and the United States have agreed a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, the commerce ministry said Thursday, as negotiators try to hammer out a trade deal.

“In the past two weeks, the negotiation leaders of the two sides have held serious and constructive discussions on properly resolving their core concerns and agreed to roll back the additional tariffs in stages, as progress is made towards a (final) agreement,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a press conference.

