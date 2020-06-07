China would make a coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’
Wang Zhigang said international cooperation will be increased once China finds a vaccine.world Updated: Jun 07, 2020 09:14 IST
Beijing
China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.
China would make a vaccine a “global public good” when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.
