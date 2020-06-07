e-paper
China would make a coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’

Wang Zhigang said international cooperation will be increased once China finds a vaccine.

world Updated: Jun 07, 2020 09:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
Wang Zhigang, China's Minister of Science and Technology looks up during a press conference on using technological innovation to guide high quality development in Beijing. (PTI)
         

China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.

China would make a vaccine a “global public good” when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.

