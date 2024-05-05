 US intel chief headed to Qatar for emergency meeting on Gaza talks: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US intel chief headed to Qatar for emergency meeting on Gaza talks: Report

AFP |
May 05, 2024 11:24 PM IST

Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, has been involved in months of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

CIA director Bill Burns is expected in Doha to meet with Qatar's prime minister for "emergency" discussions on mediation in the Israel-Hamas war, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP Sunday.

An Israeli soldier walks past a line of tanks at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday,(AP)
An Israeli soldier walks past a line of tanks at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday,(AP)

The source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Burns was on his way to the Qatari capital for talks with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose country has been involved in efforts towards a truce in Gaza and hostage release.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"With no breakthrough in the latest talks between Egypt and Israel in Cairo, CIA director Burns is on his way to Doha for an emergency meeting with Qatar's prime minister to explore avenues to see if the talks can be brought back on track," said the source.

ALSO READ| Won’t agree to Hamas demand to end war completely: Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, has been involved in months of behind-the-scenes negotiations in efforts secure a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The latest round of talks between mediators and the Palestinian militant group concluded in Cairo on Sunday, while Israel and Hamas publicly traded blame over failure to reach a deal.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas's political leadership since 2012 with the blessing of the Washington, is also home to the largest US military base in the region.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US intel chief headed to Qatar for emergency meeting on Gaza talks: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On