Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
CIA says intelligence indicates Iran's nuclear program severely damaged

Reuters |
Jun 26, 2025 02:38 AM IST

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe said it would take years to rebuild the program.

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said a body of credible intelligence indicated that Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by recent U.S. strikes, and that it would take years to be rebuilt.

A satellite overview shows the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center, as well as nearby tunnels, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Isfahan, Iran, June 24, 2025.(Reuters)
A satellite overview shows the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center, as well as nearby tunnels, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Isfahan, Iran, June 24, 2025.(Reuters)

"This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years," Ratcliffe said in a statement. 

