CIA says intelligence indicates Iran's nuclear program severely damaged

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said a body of credible intelligence indicated that Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by recent U.S. strikes, and that it would take years to be rebuilt. A satellite overview shows the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center, as well as nearby tunnels, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Isfahan, Iran, June 24, 2025.(Reuters)

"This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years," Ratcliffe said in a statement.