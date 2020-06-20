e-paper
Home / World News / Coronavirus: 748 Indians stranded in Pakistan set to return home

Coronavirus: 748 Indians stranded in Pakistan set to return home

“It is requested that their repatriation to India through Wagah Border takes place in three batches on June 25, June 26 and June 27, following necessary health security protocols,” read the letter issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior.

world Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:28 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
Last month, several batches of stranded Pakistani nationals were repatriated via Attari-Wagah Border.
As many as 748 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown are set to return to their country in three batches after going through necessary health protocols.

Last month, several batches of stranded Pakistani nationals were repatriated via Attari-Wagah Border.

As per the latest data released by the Pakistan government, a total of 171,666 people have been infected with coronavirus and 3,382 have died so far.

