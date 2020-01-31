e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus: Death toll touches 213 in China as countries begin evacuating citizens

Coronavirus: Death toll touches 213 in China as countries begin evacuating citizens

More countries including South Korea and the UK on Friday evacuated its citizens from Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, which is where the previously unknown virus is said to have originated and jumped from unidentified wild animal to humans.

world Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:22 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new Coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, China.
Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new Coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, China.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

The ongoing novel Coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 213 people and infected more than 9,800, health officials said on Friday as the country grapples with the fast-spreading epidemic that’s likely to surge in the coming days.

As many as 42 deaths were reported overnight, the largest number in a day since the epidemic broke out, in the central Chinese province of Hubei, which is at the centre of the outbreak. It has millions of people under an unprecedented lockdown to contain the disease.

Officials said over 1200 were critical and around 170 have recovered from the infection until now.

More countries including South Korea and the UK on Friday evacuated its citizens from Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, which is where the previously unknown virus is said to have originated and jumped from unidentified wild animal to humans.

More than 100000 people – mostly family and friends of the infected – in China are said to be under medical observation, raising the spectre of a big rise in confirmed cases in the days ahead.

Reports said there’s been a gradual rise in the number of cases outside the province of Hubei.

The five mega cities of China – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chongqing – are likely to see a sharp rise in cases.

Chongqing, a city of more than 30 million people, in southwestern China already has 206 cases (until late Thursday) and could see a surge.

Meanwhile, a leading China expert has said that it will take at least three months to prove that a vaccine for the novel Coronavirus is effective.

“As of Wednesday, we have isolated five strains of the virus, two of which are very suitable for vaccine development,” Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan told official news agency, Xinhua.

China is currently experiencing the peak period of confirmed cases and with prevention and control measures in place, the number of future infections will be significantly reduced, Li who heads the State Key Laboratory for Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, said.

China has taken “the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

“We have full confidence and capability to win this fight,” spokesperson Hua Chunying, said in a statement.

That didn’t stop many governments from evacuating their citizens from Wuhan on Friday.

A special flight carrying Britons and other Europeans left Wuhan on Friday, Britain’s embassy said.

Japan sent three flights to bring citizens home and the first of four planned flights taking South Koreans home landed on Friday as well.

The Chinese government is also hiring a number of chartered aircraft to bring its citizens back to Hubei, and its capital, Wuhan, because of “practical difficulties” they are facing in other countries, the government said.

There have been reports about Chinese nationals – even those perceived to be Chinese – being targeted in countries they were visiting as tourists.

“In view of the practical difficulties that Chinese citizens from Hubei, especially Wuhan, have faced overseas, the Chinese government has decided to send charter flights to take them directly back to Wuhan as soon as possible,” Hua said in a statement.

tags
top news
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news