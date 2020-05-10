e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases in Russia surpass 200,000

Covid-19 cases in Russia surpass 200,000

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

world Updated: May 10, 2020 13:59 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Moscow
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.(Reuters file photo)
         

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

tags
top news
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In