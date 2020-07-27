e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Covid-19 pandemic accelerating, cases doubled over past 6 weeks’: WHO chief

‘Covid-19 pandemic accelerating, cases doubled over past 6 weeks’: WHO chief

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly 16 million cases have now been reported to the U.N. health agency, with more than 640,000 deaths worldwide.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:06 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Geneva
File photo of WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
File photo of WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (REUTERS)
         

The coronavirus pandemic “continues to accelerate”, with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organisation chief has said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly 16 million cases have now been reported to the U.N. health agency, with more than 640,000 deaths worldwide.

Tedros will convene on Thursday WHO’s emergency committee, a procedural requirement six months after the agency’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, made on Jan. 30 for the coronavirus outbreak. The panel will advise him on the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has changed our world,” he told reporters from WHO’s Geneva headquarters on Monday. “It has brought people, communities and nations together — and driven them apart.”

He cited some factors that have proven effective in some countries, including political leadership, education, increased testing and hygiene and physical distancing measures.

“We are not prisoners of the pandemic. Every single one of us can make a difference,” Tedros said. “The future is in our hands.”

tags
top news
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In