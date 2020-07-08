e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study

‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study

The study was conducted by the experts at the University of Edinburgh, UK, wherein little correlation was found between levels of the virus and inflammation.

world Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A child is tested by a healthcare worker for the coronavirus at testing center for migrants in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A child is tested by a healthcare worker for the coronavirus at testing center for migrants in Tel Aviv, Israel.(AP)
         

A latest study conducted on 11 Covid-19 patients, who succumbed to the virus, reveals a link between coronavirus and patients’ immune response to the disease. The study, an excerpt of which was published in science journal, ‘Nature’, suggests that immune responses, rather than the virus itself, are largely responsible for death in Covid-19 patients.

“Numerous studies have suggested that the immune system contributes to the organ damage seen in some severe cases of Covid-19,” the paper read.

The study was conducted by the experts at the University of Edinburgh, UK, wherein little correlation was found between levels of the virus and inflammation.

The study was carried out by conducting detailed autopsies to map signs of Covid-19 in the body, along with sites of inflammation and injury.

Also read: Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus

Experts and scientists are racing to arrive at the first potential vaccine against coronavirus. Potential treatments and over 200 vaccine contenders are already in the works with the first vaccine likely to be proved effective by the end of the year, experts believe.

As per the World Health Organization’s draft landscape on Covid-19 vaccine, 21 candidate vaccines are currently in the clinical evaluation phase while 139 candidate vaccines are in the preclinical evaluation phase.

After over 6 months since its breakout in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, the virus has spread across continents, killing over 5 lakh people and infecting more than 11 million across the globe.

India struggles with a rapid rise in coronavirus cases with the national tally crossing over 7 lakh patients.

tags
top news
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
LIVE: Germany Covid-19 toll crosses 9,000
LIVE: Germany Covid-19 toll crosses 9,000
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In