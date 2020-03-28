e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Disneyland to remain closed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare

Disneyland to remain closed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare

The company had closed Disneyland in Southern California and Disney World outside Orlando in mid-March with plans to reopen at the start of April, but Disney said Friday the resorts would remain closed until further notice.

world Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:02 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Orlando
The company has been paying its employees during the closure, and Disney said it would continue to pay its tens of thousands of hourly workers through April 18.
The company has been paying its employees during the closure, and Disney said it would continue to pay its tens of thousands of hourly workers through April 18.(Reuters file photo)
         

The Walt Disney Co. is indefinitely extending closures at its theme park resorts in Florida and California because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had closed Disneyland in Southern California and Disney World outside Orlando in mid-March with plans to reopen at the start of April, but Disney said Friday the resorts would remain closed until further notice. It cited directions given by health and government officials.

The company has been paying its employees during the closure, and Disney said it would continue to pay its tens of thousands of hourly workers through April 18.

tags
top news
Govt data shows 149 cases in 24 hrs, Covid-19 count hits 873 in India
Govt data shows 149 cases in 24 hrs, Covid-19 count hits 873 in India
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
Live:Provide food, shelter to migrants returning home, appeals Rahul Gandhi
Live:Provide food, shelter to migrants returning home, appeals Rahul Gandhi
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
India to soon manufacture more iPhones as production moves from China
India to soon manufacture more iPhones as production moves from China
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Two Indian refiners declare force majeure as demand for fuel dips amid lockdown
Two Indian refiners declare force majeure as demand for fuel dips amid lockdown
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news