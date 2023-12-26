Ex-Russia president wishes ‘sick’ Europe on Christmas: ‘Hello! What's wrong’

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev criticized Europe while greeting people on the festival of Christmas. Ally of the Russian president Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev slammed Europe's inflation rate as well as its support of Ukraine amid Moscow's ongoing invasion. Europe's inflation rate jumped in February 2022 when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. As European countries united against Russia to offer support for Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev pointed out Europe's struggles. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.(AP)

What Dmitry Medvedev said on Europe?

"Persistently high inflation and absence of economic growth, boycotting energy supplies from Russia and its market altogether, crowds of Ukrainians idly roaming the streets of Europe, with allowances higher than Europeans' pensions, degenerate politicians screaming of war between Ukraine and Russia till victory... Europe, hello! What is wrong with you, are you totally sick? Merry Christmas!" Dmitry Medvedev posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dmitry Medvedev's son sanctioned by Europe

In a follow-up post, Dmitry Medvedev cited several news articles that reported on Europe's struggles with inflation. The message from Dmitry Medvedev comes days after the European Union (EU) Council adopted the 12th sanctions package against Russia in which Dmitry Medvedev's son, Ilya Medvedev, was among 61 people sanctioned after he was accused of "creating digital services in the illegally occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia."

Vladimir Putin's cousin, Anna Tsivileva, was also sanctioned in response to Putin's war in Ukraine. These sanction will not be lifted after the conflict ends, it was reported.

What Dmitry Medvedev said earlier on sanctions

On sanctions, Dmitry Medvedev earlier claimed that it would lead to global consequences as it would result in "the collapse of the idea of ​​an American-centric world".

Meanwhile, a Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s defense ministry said.