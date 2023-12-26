close_game
close_game
News / World News / Ex-Russia president wishes ‘sick’ Europe on Christmas: ‘Hello! What's wrong’

Ex-Russia president wishes ‘sick’ Europe on Christmas: ‘Hello! What's wrong’

ByMallika Soni
Dec 26, 2023 09:48 PM IST

As European countries united against Russia to offer support for Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev pointed out Europe's struggles.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev criticized Europe while greeting people on the festival of Christmas. Ally of the Russian president Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev slammed Europe's inflation rate as well as its support of Ukraine amid Moscow's ongoing invasion. Europe's inflation rate jumped in February 2022 when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. As European countries united against Russia to offer support for Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev pointed out Europe's struggles.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.(AP)

What Dmitry Medvedev said on Europe?

"Persistently high inflation and absence of economic growth, boycotting energy supplies from Russia and its market altogether, crowds of Ukrainians idly roaming the streets of Europe, with allowances higher than Europeans' pensions, degenerate politicians screaming of war between Ukraine and Russia till victory... Europe, hello! What is wrong with you, are you totally sick? Merry Christmas!" Dmitry Medvedev posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read more: Ukraine top general's rare press conference: ‘Not currently satisfied with…’

Dmitry Medvedev's son sanctioned by Europe

In a follow-up post, Dmitry Medvedev cited several news articles that reported on Europe's struggles with inflation. The message from Dmitry Medvedev comes days after the European Union (EU) Council adopted the 12th sanctions package against Russia in which Dmitry Medvedev's son, Ilya Medvedev, was among 61 people sanctioned after he was accused of "creating digital services in the illegally occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia."

Vladimir Putin's cousin, Anna Tsivileva, was also sanctioned in response to Putin's war in Ukraine. These sanction will not be lifted after the conflict ends, it was reported.

What Dmitry Medvedev said earlier on sanctions

On sanctions, Dmitry Medvedev earlier claimed that it would lead to global consequences as it would result in "the collapse of the idea of ​​an American-centric world".

Meanwhile, a Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s defense ministry said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out