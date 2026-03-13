Donald Trump administration denounces CNN for airing Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's first public address

Rapid Response 47's post read: "Fake News CNN just aired four straight minutes of uninterrupted Iranian state TV, run by the same psychotic and murderous regime that has prided itself on brutally slaughtering Americans for 47 years."

US government's official X account for tackling misinformation on Trump administration, called Rapid Response 47, put out a post slamming the American news channel for running “four straight minutes of uninterrupted Iranian state TV”.

The Donald Trump -led US government came down heavily on news broadcaster CNN for running the speech of the new Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei .

Trump has been critical of CNN since his first term as the President of the United States. The American president has called CNN 'Fake News' in the past and has often refused to take questions from the channel's reporter, claiming they carry a negative agenda towards the Trump administration. Recently, the US government had slammed CNN for showing 'calm scenes' in Tehran amid the ongoing war in the Islamic Republic.

On Thursday, Mojtaba Khamenei delivered his first public message since becoming Iran's new supreme leader. His statement, read out by a news anchor on Iranian state TV, included warnings to United States, Israel that Iran will continue to attack the gulf regions and give fitting reply to the aggression on their homeland.

What all did Mojtaba Khamenei say in his first speech? One of Khamenei's most important statement was on closure of the Strait of Hormuz which has caused big worries globally as this narrow waterway is one of the most critical oil transits in the world. Closure of Hormuz is one of the key pressure tactics by Iran in its bid to retaliate to ongoing war and take some control over it.

Iran's new supreme leader also said that the attack on gulf countries will continue until they close US military bases and stop hosting the American forces.

He also vowed retaliation for those killed in the war, including victims of the Minab school attack, saying Iran would ‘avenge the blood of its martyrs’.