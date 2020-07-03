e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump again hails US Covid-19 testing as cases rise by record levels

Donald Trump again hails US Covid-19 testing as cases rise by record levels

The daily U.S. tally of cases stood at 55,274 late on Thursday, topping the previous single-day record of 54,771 set by Brazil on June 19.

world Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:29 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
The United States has now recorded nearly 129,000 deaths from the outbreak, nearly a quarter of the known global total. (ANI Photo)
The United States has now recorded nearly 129,000 deaths from the outbreak, nearly a quarter of the known global total. (ANI Photo)
         

President Donald Trump, yet again, hailed the United States’ coronavirus testing as Covid-19 cases in the country increased by more than 55,000 on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic.

A surge in coronavirus cases over the past week has put Trump’s handling of the crisis under the microscope and led several governors to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.

“There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country,” Trump said in a tweet late on Thursday.

“This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is down,” he said.

The daily U.S. tally of cases stood at 55,274 late on Thursday, topping the previous single-day record of 54,771 set by Brazil on June 19.

The wave of new cases has several governors halting or back-pedaling on plans to reopen their states after months of strict lockdowns, closing beaches and canceling fireworks displays over the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

The United States has now recorded nearly 129,000 deaths from the outbreak, nearly a quarter of the known global total.

More than 10.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 520,066​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United States alone has recorded about 2.76 million cases.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China late last year.

tags
top news
PM Modi in Ladakh, to take stock of situation after Galwan Valley face-off with China
PM Modi in Ladakh, to take stock of situation after Galwan Valley face-off with China
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
PM Modi lands in Leh, accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army chief
PM Modi lands in Leh, accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army chief
Vikas Dubey: Man behind Kanpur firing wanted for 60 cases of murder, robbery
Vikas Dubey: Man behind Kanpur firing wanted for 60 cases of murder, robbery
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
Road blocked using earthmover, firing from rooftop: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight
Road blocked using earthmover, firing from rooftop: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight
Covid-19 state tally: Assam nears 10,000 mark, Meghalaya has less than 100 cases
Covid-19 state tally: Assam nears 10,000 mark, Meghalaya has less than 100 cases
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanTBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In