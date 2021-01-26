Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration
Former President Donald Trump has opened an office that will “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.
The statement from the Office of Donald J. Trump was issued less than an hour before an article of impeachment against the former president was to be delivered from the House to the Senate at the US Capitol. That will set in motion Trump’s second impeachment trial. Trump is accused of inciting the mob that broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was about to certify the election that he lost to Joe Biden.
The letterhead on the statement indicated that the office will operate out of Palm Beach, where Trump moved after leaving the White House last week. The statement said the “office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”
